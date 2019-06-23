WILSON POWERS, ROBERTA ANN Age 52, passed away after a courageous battle against cancer on 6/20/19. Roberta was a graduate of Hialeah High School class of 1984. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Roberta is survived by her husband Gary, children Chris, Alexis, Steven and Brooke, siblings Brenda, Cynthia, Sherri and Jack, and grandchildren Maya, Jaxton, Navy and Aria. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents Jack Eugene and Rossie Kathleen Wilson and two older brothers, Alan Wilson and Doug Wilson. Services will be held 6/26 and 6/27/19 and are arranged through Larkin Mortuary, Draper, Utah.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 23, 2019