Castano, Roberto (Bob), 87, of Country Walk, passed away, January 27th, 2020. He was born in Victoria De Las Tunas, Cuba, September 1932. Bob attended the Ruston Academy of Havana, Cuba. He was married to Olga Sierra (Deceased). Retired from the Airline/Air Cargo Industry; Iberia Airline, Braniff Airways, INAIR Panama, Aeromar, AESA. Bob is survived by his Sister Amada, his Children and their spouses, Robert and Maritza, Gerald and Esther, Suzanne and Darren & Grandchildren; Gabrielle, Robert, Ashley, Joshua, Lauren & Isaac. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th 11 AM. Interment will follow (2:30 PM) at the Dade South Memorial Park.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 2, 2020