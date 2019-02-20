Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ESPIN, ROBERTO passed away on February 17, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Havana, Cuba, on October 8, 1945. Among his early joyful memories were outings to the family farm. He was a star running back at the Miramar Yacht Club in Havana and later on at La Salle High School in Miami, which elected him to its Hall of Fame. He went on to his beloved University of Florida from which he graduated with a degree in advertising. He was a rabid gator fan, always attached to a TV when they played. Roberto was a self-made man. He started his career in Puerto Rico and moved to Miami to start a successful insurance premium finance company. He sold the company to Ted Arison and became the CEO of Arison's insurance conglomerate. When Arison left for Israel, Roberto purchased the insurance group. He continued to grow the business until the late 90's when he sold it to Kingsway Financial, a Canadian public company. After the sale, he remained the Company's CEO in Miami for a number of years. Roberto loved the sea. He spent many happy hours on his yacht, the Red October. He was also an avid golfer (well known as the Chairman of the Gorditos) and the winner of many membertournaments at Riviera Country Club. His friends will remember him for his great friendship and for his incredible sense of humor. When he got going telling jokes, he would mesmerize his audience. He is survived by his wife Gilda Espin; their daughter, Rafaella and his stepson, Jorge Enrique Salazar, by three sons from his first marriage, Roberto Alejandro (Susie), Jose Ignacio (Elisa) and Juan Carlos; five grandchildren, Roberto Alejandro, Jr., Diego Andres, Lucas Mariano, Alexa Carolina and Jose Ignacio, Jr. Gianna Salazar; and by his sisters, Meche Padron, Lourdes Gomez and his brother, Carlos Espin. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. The Espin family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Church of the Epiphany prior to celebrating a mass for the eternal rest of his soul. (305) 631-0001

