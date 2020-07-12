Roberto Llamas Mendoza MD In memory of Roberto Llamas Mendoza MD, who passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 after an extended illness. Beloved husband and partner of Kirsten Albrecht Llamas, father of Marcela Losh (Christopher), Tania Cornelison ( Jan Erik) and Sasha Ray (James). Grandfather of Liam Losh, Jacob and Lucas Cornelison and Joshua and Caleb Ray. Roberto was born in the small country village of Villanueva, Dept. of Bolívar, Colombia. The youngest child of Isaias Llamas Rodriguez and Dolores Mendoza Diaz and brother of Eumelia, Alfonso, Socorro (de Llamas), Rafael and Teresita (de Girado) who all predeceased him. In the course of a civil uprising, he was sent to the Spanish-Colonial town of Cartagena where he lived in a family pensión, attended the Colegio de La Salle. He then studied medicine at the University of Cartagena. For entertainment he played the timba drum in a local Cumbia band. He first came to Miami for a two-year Fellowship in Pulmonary Research at Miami-Jackson, returning to Cartagena for his Internship. Then, sponsored by the Coral Gables/Cartagena Sister City Program, he came back to Miami for his residency at Miami-Jackson/VA. He and Kirsten married while he was taking his exams and completing his US internship before proudly becoming a US citizen. Roberto then joined the staff of the Miami Heart Institute, Miami Beach as a consultant, partnering with Dr. Robert Hart, where he became Chief of Pulmonary Medicine. He was beloved by patients and staff alike, teaching at the University of Miami and mentoring many young residents. In later years, he became Chief of Pulmonary Medicine at nearby Mt. Sinai Hospital, as well. His great passions, besides medicine and teaching, were his family and being Tio Robe to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, his adopted country and writing poetry in two languages. His writings were regularly published in professional journals and the press. He also authored verses for children and a book of his poetry, "The Song in Me Yet". A prolific reader, alongside his medical journals, there were always novels in Spanish, English and French within easy reach. He loved football, travel and making international friends. He will be remembered by everyone who knew him as a devoted and gentle man, a compassionate humanitarian. In these times of required solitude, his family asks only that each of us celebrate his memory safely in their own way with joy in the knowledge that he has found peace. In lieu of flowers we suggest planting a locally suitable, life-giving flowering tree or shrub in his name in a garden near you when the time is right. Any donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders
or the Nature Conservancy.