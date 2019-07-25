Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robespierre Simon Pardo Raee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robespierre Simon (Rube) Pardo Raee Born: June 9, 1924 Died: July 14, 2019 Living in the Coral Gables of the sixties, seventies and eighties, everyone knew Mr. Pardo of Majorca Drugs. He quietly helped hundreds of newcomer immigrants and the less fortunate without once taking credit for his generosity. His personal passion was helping animals of all kinds. He couldn't pass a stray cat or dog without bringing it home. Even in his nineties he delighted in feeding birds, ducks, and other animals at his favorite water holes. Active until almost the end of his life, he had a truly peaceful passing while home asleep, his beloved wife of 71 years, Georgina, at his side. Robespierre Simon Pardo Raee, known to all as Rube, was born in Central Preston in the Oriente Province of Cuba in 1924. He was one of six children of immigrant parents: His father Remigio from Galicia in Spain and his mother, Nallive from Beirut, Lebanon. After establishing a flourishing nation-wide transport business in Cuba, he was exiled like so many others to Miami where he once again became a successful businessman. His greatest achievements however, were as husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was very proud of the successes of his children and grandchildren. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses: Georgina (Eduardo Cutie), Rube (Isabel Lei), Margarita (Bahram Abrishami) and Roberto (Aleli Puig Pardo), in addition to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St Augustine Catholic Church, Coral Gables, on Saturday, July 27, at one pm.

Robespierre Simon (Rube) Pardo Raee Born: June 9, 1924 Died: July 14, 2019 Living in the Coral Gables of the sixties, seventies and eighties, everyone knew Mr. Pardo of Majorca Drugs. He quietly helped hundreds of newcomer immigrants and the less fortunate without once taking credit for his generosity. His personal passion was helping animals of all kinds. He couldn't pass a stray cat or dog without bringing it home. Even in his nineties he delighted in feeding birds, ducks, and other animals at his favorite water holes. Active until almost the end of his life, he had a truly peaceful passing while home asleep, his beloved wife of 71 years, Georgina, at his side. Robespierre Simon Pardo Raee, known to all as Rube, was born in Central Preston in the Oriente Province of Cuba in 1924. He was one of six children of immigrant parents: His father Remigio from Galicia in Spain and his mother, Nallive from Beirut, Lebanon. After establishing a flourishing nation-wide transport business in Cuba, he was exiled like so many others to Miami where he once again became a successful businessman. His greatest achievements however, were as husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was very proud of the successes of his children and grandchildren. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses: Georgina (Eduardo Cutie), Rube (Isabel Lei), Margarita (Bahram Abrishami) and Roberto (Aleli Puig Pardo), in addition to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St Augustine Catholic Church, Coral Gables, on Saturday, July 27, at one pm. Published in the Miami Herald on July 25, 2019

