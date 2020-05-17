Robyn Alise Stuart
Stuart Robyn Alise, In loving memory of Robyn Alise Stuart, 49, who passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida. Robyn a native of Miami, Florida was born on February 15, 1971. Although troubled with physical challenges throughout her life, Robyn was strong and resolute and accepted life on its terms. She obtained an Associate in Arts Degree, was a Certified Home Health Aide, and had a Dietetic Aide Certificate. Robyn lived life with an enthusiasm and spirit that influenced all those who loved her. She is survived by her mother, Elayne Stuart Ramras, brother, Marc Alan Stuart, father, Marvin Stuart, and her Toy Maltese dog "Bailey" who meant the world to her. She will be loved and missed everyday by her family and friends.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 17, 2020.
