KEEP, Rodney George Died unexpectedly last November 19th at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico after battling diabetes and pulmonary illness in recent years. He was born in Miami, Florida on June 10, 1942 to the late Francine Marie and Sydney George Keep and lived in Coral Gables most of his life. Today Rodney would be 78 years old. Rodney graduated from Ransom School and attended New Mexico Highlands University. He was a member of the Riviera Country Club, the University Club, Royal Palm and Coral Oaks Tennis Clubs. He was an avid and respected tennis player and often competed in pro-amateur events benefiting charitable organizations such as the Cancer and Heart Associations. One of his tournament victories resulted in an awarded trip to the French Open in Paris. He also had athletic prowess in other sports - skiing, baseball and even croquette. He loved nature and the serenity of the out of doors. While living in New Mexico, he took numerous car trips throughout the west to take in the majestic scenery and visit small towns with an interesting history. With family, his beloved dog Champagne or alone, he thoroughly enjoyed his exploratory travels. He and his father were owners of SER Distributors and after 26 years in the business, he retired and moved with his family to Santa Fe, remaining there until his death. He is survived by his 2 sons, Brian and Chris, 2 grandchildren, Kevin and Taylor, his ex-wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth Gonzales Keep; along with his sister Beatrice Keep Garner, niece Mary Elizabeth Wright (Jeff) and grandniece Sydney Anne Wright. He is predeceased by his oldest son Kevin, his sister, Francine Keep Hundley and Miamian Darlene Rae Dodge, who met in Santa Fe and were married until her death from ovarian cancer in 2007. Rodney is missed by a loving family and many longtime friends and continues to leave us with the fond memory of his warm, outgoing, friendly ways and knowing he is reunited with his son, Kevin in heaven. Funeral services were held in Santa Fe with a Mass at the Santa Maria de la Paz Church.



