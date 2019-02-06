CABALLERO, DR. RODOLFO ANTONIO, age 84, of Coral Gables, Florida passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Rodolfo was born March 16, 1934, in Camagey, Cuba. Rodolfo is survived by his wife, Alicia Badia de Caballero; daughters Alicia C. Caballero and Anna (William) Caballero Trincado; grandchildren Sophia Trincado, Yesenia Barreto, Julian Trincado and Rodolfo Barreto and a sister Thelma Caballero-Roque. A visitation will be held Thursday, February 7th from 6 to 11 pm at Caballero Rivero Little Havana Chapel, a Christian Burial will take place on Friday, February 8th at Woodlawn Park North prior mass at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rodolfo's memory may be made to Camillus House or the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 6, 2019