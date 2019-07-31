Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodrigo Del Campo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEL CAMPO, RODRIGO Artist Rodrigo del Campo Dead at 37 Former Key Biscayne resident Rodrigo del Campo died suddenly on July 28, 2019. He was 37 years old. The son of longtime Key Biscayne resident Adriana Spitale and Enrique del Campo, Rodrigo grew up on the Key, where he first attended Saint Stephen's Episcopal Day School. He would continue his journey through higher education by being present at Saint Agnes Academy, La Salle High School, Archbishop Curley-Notre Dame High School before giving college a try at Florida State University. Rodrigo was a talented artist, enrolling in acting school in New York and film school in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as well as living in Los Angeles, before returning to Miami three years ago. He spent his days in the pursuit of the arts: painting, writing, filming and editing. He had recently completed the unpublished short story, "Sunday Funday" and was a rising force in documenting Miami's art and party scene. He will be remembered as a stellar chef, the consummate host of parties and fetes, and a prince in the eyes of his mother. In addition to his parents, Rodrigo is survived by his brother, Enrique del Campo, Jr., sister Berta del Campo Welsh, both of Miami, his stepfather Charles Collins, and many loving cousins and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 1 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Agnes Church.

