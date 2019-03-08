Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rogelio Riquelme. View Sign

RIQUELME, ROGELIO, age 88, died peacefully in his sleep, on March 6, 2019. Rogelio was born in Havana, Cuba, in 1931, where he studied at Universidad de la Habana, graduating from the School of Law. He survived the atrocities of the Castro regime and fled Havana with his family, arriving in Miami in 1961. Rogelio was successful in every career he attempted, finally retiring from ownership of Coldwell Banker Realty in Kendall with his beloved wife, Julia (nee Hernandez) who preceded him in death. Rogelio is survived by his son, Roger, daughter-in-law Deborah, grandchildren Karen (Parks), Sarah (Schlemmer), Roger Andrew, Rachel (Obando), and Theodore. He was Bisabeulo to his great-grandchildren Noah, Emmarie, (Roger) Wyatt, Ezra, Seth, Logan, Grayson, and Dylan. Our family thanks Martha Guerra, who loved and cared for Rogelio for the last five years of his life. Visitation will be at Cabellero Rivero Woodlawn South on Saturday, March 9, 10AM-12:30 PM. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery at 1:00 PM.

