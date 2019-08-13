Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Alan Reece. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reece, Roger Alan, 81, of Miami Lakes, passed away August 4, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born 1938 in Columbus, OH to Harold and Beatrice Reece. The Reece's moved to Miami in 1948. He attended Horace Mann Junior High and Miami Edison Senior High. He graduated from the University of Miami with a B.S. in Radio-Television. Following graduation he was a radio news broadcaster for WGBS-Radio in Miami. He then went to work in public relations first with long-time south Florida public relations executive Everett A. Clay, then as a partner in Newman/Schulte/Reece, Inc and finally as part of his own firm Schulte, Reece, & Aguilar, Inc. After a brief stint out in Wyoming he returned to Miami and settled in Miami Lakes and went to work for the Graham Companies in 1984. As director of communications and editor/publisher of the Miami Laker. Predeceased by wife Barbara Gabriel. Survived by children Tammy Reece, Jodie Reece and Tracy Reece; grandchildren Bayleigh Reece Wynn, Blayne Reece; sister Judith Reece Newman (Ron); his loving cats Lola and Louis. Funeral arrangements will be private. Donations may be made in honor to Humane Society of Broward County

