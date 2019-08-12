Roger Frederick Rolfs (1944 - 2019)
Obituary
ROLFS, ROGER FREDERICK 75, passed away on August 10, 2019. A lifelong resident of Miami, he retired as a Miami-Dade Police Officer after 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Harris Rolfs; children, Brian Frederick Rolfs, Jennifer Lynn Rolfs and Alison Marie Rolfs and their spouses, Kellie Redmond Rolfs and Eduardo Piedra; grand-children, Amanda, Connor, Sean, and Alyssa Rolfs and Vincent and Ava Fleitas-Rolfs and his sister, Gloria Medina. The family will receive guests from 11am-1pm on Tuesday, August 13th at Stanfill Funeral Home.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
