Rolando Olive
Rolando, Olive "Meme" On October 14, 2020, Olive passed away peacefully at her home in Miami, FL. 100 years of the purest love and most graceful light. That's what Meme brought to this world. To know Meme, was to be loved by Meme. Every smile on her face was genuine. Every word she spoke was sweet. To Meme, nothing was more important than family. She is survived by her children: Carol, Pat, Fred and Al as well as her 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, her sister and her nephew. To some she was Mom. To others she was Grandmother or Great-Grandmother. But to all, she will forever be our Meme. Service Tuesday October 20, 11:00 am Gregg L. Mason Chapel 10936 NE 6th Ave. Miami, Fl. 33161

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
11:00 AM
Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home
10936 NE 6TH Avenue
Miami, FL 33161
305-757-9000
