Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Romero's life story with friends and family

Share Romero's life story with friends and family

Romero, Alvaro , 86, passed away on August 28, 2020. Alvaro was born on October 30, 1933. "Papa" was a hardworking and devoted family man, who will be greatly missed by his devoted wife of 61 years, Beatriz (Lilia), his loving son Kenny (wife Tracey), daughter Karen, loving grandchildren Jennifer Pulley (husband Kevin), Blake Hurley, Hailey Crowley, great grandchildren Kylie, Grayson,and many nephews and nieces.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store