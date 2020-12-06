1/
March 10, 1933 - November 22, 2020
Pisgah Forest, North Carolina - Ronald A. "Ronnie" Davis, 87, of Pisgah Forest, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. A native of Miami, Florida, he was the son of the late Alvin and Gertrude Mooney Davis.
Ronnie graduated from Miami High School and attended the University of Florida. Ronnie was a contented man that loved life, family, music, and sports.
He was the proud owner and operator of Mooney Iron Works for 40 years; founded by his grandfather in the late 1920's.
His loving survivors include his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Davis; children Susan Mathis (Anthony) of Chapin, SC, and Gregory Davis of Miami; grandchildren Amber and Bailey Mathis, Gregory, Jr. and Yelina Davis and their mother Martha; and his brother Tom (Betty) of Athens, GA.
We have lost a dear, kind man and will miss him always.
To leave a condolence for the family of Ronnie Davis, please visit "obituaries" at www.moore-fh.com.
Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is honored to care for the family.


Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations
100 N. Country Club Rd
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2139
