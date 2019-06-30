Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald E. Ziel. View Sign Service Information Chapel Lawn Funeral Home 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point , IN 46307 (219)-365-9554 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald E. Ziel (Zielaskowski) Also known as Zeke 1938 - 2019 Ron Ziel, 81, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away in his home on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1938, in East Chicago, and is the son of Edwin & Jean Zielaskowski and brother to Ed Ziel and Diane Klewitz. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1956 and went on to play college football at Northeast Missouri State and then hitch-hiked to South Florida to marry the love of his life, Dorothy Verplank in 1958. Ron played many sports throughout his long-life including basketball for Epicure and Semi- Pro football for the Miami Barracuda's. He began his firefighting career for the City of Miami in 1963 and retired in 1991. During his career he was an aerial driver and received several commendations including Fire Fighter of the year in 1987 and was also elected as Vice President of Miami Fire Fighters Federal Credit Union. Zeke was a proud business owner of Miami Dade Realty as well as R&R Carpet. His proudest accomplishments were his love, devotion and dedication to his family. Ron is survived by Beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy Ziel, four children, Rick, Sue, Sandra and Lisa. As well as 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Funeral Information: The viewing will be on July 4th, 2019 from 12:00PM to 6:00PM, and the Funeral Services will take place on July 5th, 2019 starting at 12:00PM at the following location. Chapel Lawn Funeral Home 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN 46307 In Lieu of flowers please donate to one of the following charities in Ron's name or

Ronald E. Ziel (Zielaskowski) Also known as Zeke 1938 - 2019 Ron Ziel, 81, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away in his home on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1938, in East Chicago, and is the son of Edwin & Jean Zielaskowski and brother to Ed Ziel and Diane Klewitz. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1956 and went on to play college football at Northeast Missouri State and then hitch-hiked to South Florida to marry the love of his life, Dorothy Verplank in 1958. Ron played many sports throughout his long-life including basketball for Epicure and Semi- Pro football for the Miami Barracuda's. He began his firefighting career for the City of Miami in 1963 and retired in 1991. During his career he was an aerial driver and received several commendations including Fire Fighter of the year in 1987 and was also elected as Vice President of Miami Fire Fighters Federal Credit Union. Zeke was a proud business owner of Miami Dade Realty as well as R&R Carpet. His proudest accomplishments were his love, devotion and dedication to his family. Ron is survived by Beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy Ziel, four children, Rick, Sue, Sandra and Lisa. As well as 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Funeral Information: The viewing will be on July 4th, 2019 from 12:00PM to 6:00PM, and the Funeral Services will take place on July 5th, 2019 starting at 12:00PM at the following location. Chapel Lawn Funeral Home 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN 46307 In Lieu of flowers please donate to one of the following charities in Ron's name or Published in the Miami Herald on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Chapel Lawn Funeral Home Crown Point , IN (219) 365-9554 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.