Ronald J. ISRIEL
ISRIEL, Ronald J. aged 75 expired due to CoVid, Ron was instrumental in opening Jordan Marsh Dadeland, in 1965. Was Operations Manager when the 163rd ST store was opened, and then eventually moved to the Biscayne store. Survived by Judy, wife of 55 years; daughters Marnie (Kenny) Wilkins, Kimberly (Carlos) Cortez, and Jessica Isriel. One son, Ron Isriel Jr. 7 grandchildren, Brandis, Rick, Frederick, Zack, Ben, Eric and Savannah. 2 great grandchildren Cheyenne and Bella. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
