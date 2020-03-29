Dr. Ronald M. CANTOR

Obituary
CANTOR, Dr. Ronald M. Passed away on March 21, 2020. Cherished husband of 64 years of Marjorie Cantor, loving father of Dr. Amy (Michael) Thorpe, Kathy (Kenneth) Deckler, Dr. Jan (Alex) Hockman & Sheryl (Tuly) Wultz, beloved grand-father of Amanda Wultz, Ari Wultz, Jeremy (Cori) Hockman, Adam Hockman, Alex Deckler, Elizabeth Deckler, Benjamin Thorpe, Leah Thorpe & the late Daniel Wultz. Donations in memory of Dr. Cantor may be made to Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus, www.btbrc.org. Services were held. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
