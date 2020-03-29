CANTOR, Dr. Ronald M. Passed away on March 21, 2020. Cherished husband of 64 years of Marjorie Cantor, loving father of Dr. Amy (Michael) Thorpe, Kathy (Kenneth) Deckler, Dr. Jan (Alex) Hockman & Sheryl (Tuly) Wultz, beloved grand-father of Amanda Wultz, Ari Wultz, Jeremy (Cori) Hockman, Adam Hockman, Alex Deckler, Elizabeth Deckler, Benjamin Thorpe, Leah Thorpe & the late Daniel Wultz. Donations in memory of Dr. Cantor may be made to Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus, www.btbrc.org. Services were held. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 29, 2020