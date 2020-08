Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ronald's life story with friends and family

Share Ronald's life story with friends and family

Ronald M. Whittum 82, of Vero Beach, died on July 4, from Pulmonary Fibrosis, with his wife Norma (Heath) by his side. A long-time resident of Miami, he was employed by the Miami-Dade School Department as a Liaison to the Miami-Dade Juvenile Justice Support Program.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store