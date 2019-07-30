Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD NEIL Passed LONDON. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

LONDON, RONALD NEIL Passed away suddenly after a brief illness on July 25th at the age of 74. Ron was born in Nyack, NY February 26, 1945, to David and Sabina Schoenbrun. He was raised in Spring Valley, NY, graduated from Spring Valley High and left for Los Angeles the following day to escape his small town. Ron graduated from Woodbury College in Los Angeles. During his time there he met his first wife, Joyce Weiner. After a few years they returned to NY where Ron was a home builder, and they raised their 2 children, Michael and Renee. After their divorce, Ron moved to Miami where he was in the insurance industry, owner of Amerital Wines and finally, most happily, a commercial realtor where he was the recipient of several outstanding sales awards. He was also a Mt. Sinai Founder. He married the former Judy Kossoff Eisenberg in 1984 and they lived both in Keystone Point and Aventura. At various times they had summer homes in Banner Elk, NC and Lenox, MA. Ron was a talent in the kitchen. He made "hotel" breakfasts for visiting family, grilled a perfect steak and carved a mean Thanksgiving turkey. He loved golf and was a member of Westview Country Club. Ron is survived by his wife, son Michael (Keri) Schoenbrun and their 2 sons Joshua and Zachary, daughter Renee Schoenbrun, sister Marcia Spatz, grand-children Zain, Zaric Maxwell and Benjamin Eisenberg and Jordan Miller. He is predeceased by his parents and beloved dog/humanoid, Lulu, who, in a perfect world, will be at his side. Ron's love and frienship will be an enormous gift to lose. Services were held with interment at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Autism Speaks or PKD Foundation. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert, (305) 932-2700

