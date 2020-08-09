Ronald S. Lowy On behalf of the management and staff of the Plaza Health Network, we express our profound grief at the sudden passing of our beloved mentor, friend and most dedicated, hardworking Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ronald S. Lowy. Ron demonstrated his devotion on a daily basis over the past 6 years as Chairman, to the Plaza Health Network, to our dedicated and hardworking staff, and to the patients and residents at our 5 Skilled Nursing Facilities in Miami-Dade County. He also provided many years of service to our organization before accepting that position. His leadership and commitment to excellence were evident in his work as Chairman, as well as through utilizing his outstanding legal talents on behalf of the organization over many years. We express our deepest sympathies to his loving wife, Elissa Cook, and to their children, Bradley and Elizabeth. May his memory always be a blessing! Plaza Health Network Elaine Bloom President and CEO Ben Rozsansky Vice-Chair of the Board



