1/1
Ronald Scott Lowy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWY, RONALD SCOTT Passed away suddenly on August 6, 2020, at the age of 63 in Aventura, FL. He was a revered and brilliant lawyer, a caring friend to many and a dedicated community leader devoted to helping the elderly and those with addictions. In 2008 he married the love of his life, Elissa Cook, who brought him great joy as well as two wonderful teenagers, Bradley and Elizabeth, who loved him as a dedicated father. Born in Brooklyn, NY, July 21, 1957, to Sam and Edith Birnberg Lowy (later known as Edith Rains), he brought himself to Miami Beach after high school. He put himself through Miami Dade College and University of Miami Law School at night. In the 1980s he taught paralegal courses about the law at Miami-Dade College and helped that program become the first ABA certified paralegal program in Florida. He also was a frequent guest lecturer and instructor at St. Thomas Law School in Miami and at FIU's North Dade campus Division of Continuing Education. In the early 1980s he served as an Assistant City Manager of Miami Beach, and was active in the leadership of the Miami Beach Jaycees and other civic groups. From 1986-89, while practicing law, he was also the host on local talk radio WNWS-790AM weekly programs "You and the Law," interviewing judges and newsmakers on legal subjects. Over his career, he tried well over 75 jury trials in State and Federal Courts, and over 80 appeals (including to the United States Supreme Court). He was a frequent panelist for local Bar Association panels on Ethics and Professionalism. He served on the Friends of the Drug Court Board and as a member of the Metro-Dade County Addiction Services Board. He was honored in 2015 by the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis as its Citizen of the Year. In 2014 he became the Chairman of the Board of the non-profit Plaza Health Network, with its five Skilled Nursing Facilities in Miami Dade County, serving over 650 patients and residents with over 1000 staff members. He loved his work on behalf of the elderly and devoted much time and effort to the 65-year-old company. He was dearly loved by his family, his clients and his friends and will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him! Services Private. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levitt Weinstein Chapel
18840 W. Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL 33180
305-932-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Levitt Weinstein Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 9, 2020
Ron you will be missed by so many. You were an amazing person always helping those in need. I am thankful that I got to spend quality time with you.
Hugs
Nancy Valdes
Nancy Valdes
Friend
August 9, 2020
Ron was a fine attorney and good friend to our students through Partnership for Professionalism at the University of Miami School of Law. His sudden passing is shocking. He was in my section at MiamiLAW, and his memory will always be a blessing for all who knew Ron. The heavens have another legal angel.
William VanderWyden
Friend
August 9, 2020
It was overwhelming to learn of his passing and the loss to his family.

Ron lived a life that encapsulated so many chapters that included success, challenges, perseverance, and courage.

My husband (Scott) so respected his acumen and often told me Ron is brilliant. I agree.

Ron is at peace, but perhaps not at rest... I envision that Ron carries on helping others, and hopefully reacquainting with those who departed that love him too.

Most sincerely, Marita Jay
Marita Jay
Friend
August 9, 2020
Rest in Peace my friend.
Hannah Alper
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved