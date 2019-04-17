Ronald Scott McVicker age 45, passed at his home in Homestead, Fl. on April 9, 2019. Born to Carla and Dan McVicker in Miami, Fl. on November 22, 1973. Loving father to Kayla McVicker and further survived by his mother Carla Ashby, sister Tina Bathrick, and brother Daniel Young. He leaves behind his loving girlfriend Diana Salazar and her 3 young sons. Ronald will be remembered by loved ones as a loyal, humorous, and patriotic man. Rest in Peace, Ron. Memorial Service to be held at Elegancy Banquet Hall on April 28,2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. located at 18901 S.W. 106 Ave. Suite 208 Miami, Fl. 33157.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Scott McVicker.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 17, 2019