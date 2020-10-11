Ronald Singerman

Ronald G. Singerman: Passed away September 25, 2020 at the age of 89. He was the loving father of Jamie, husband of Linda, and son of Dorothy and Adolph Singerman. Ronnie, as he was affectionately called, was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1931 and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School where he played football and was on the high school diving team. After his high school graduation, he attended the Ohio State University for a brief time where he was also on the diving team. He was very popular during his high school years. In the mid 1950's he moved to Miami with his beloved mother to start a new chapter in their lives. While teaching water skiing at the Miami Beach Ski School (which he owned) he met his future wife, Linda Sperling, who was attending the University of Miami. They fell in love and the rest was history. They were inseparable until her passing five years ago. Ronnie was a general contractor for over fifty years. He built many well-known projects in Miami including Joe's Stone Crab Restaurant, Dadeland Station, and numerous private homes and condominium projects. He started his career in the construction business by building the former restaurant chain Lums which took him literally all over the country and beyond. He was an avid tennis player, pilot for many years, skier, and boat owner. He and Linda were always together and now, along with their late daughter Jamie, will finally be together again. Ronnie was a very warm, funny, personable man. He treated everyone he met with respect and kindness, and always left everyone with a smile. It was Ronnie's request that he be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Jewish Community Services. He will be missed by all that knew him and loved him.



