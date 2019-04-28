Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Wayne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAYNE, RONALD a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Ron was born in New York City on March 14, 1932, to Pauline and William Weinstein. He graduated from Samuel Tilden High School and Brooklyn College. He started his television career as a Page at NBC and went on to become the Production Unit Manager of various T.V. shows, including the Tic Tac Toe Game Show, Today is Ours, Chevrolet Hour and the 21 Show. After leaving NBC, he became the Associate Producer of The Kate Smith Show and Once Upon a Christmas Time. He was also the Producer of the Jackie Gleason Show, broadcast live from Miami every Saturday night, The Away We Go series, The New Howdy Doody Show, The Dom DeLuise Show and several others. Ron was also the Program Director of the Gusman Cultural Center and Temple Emanu-El. In 1978, Ron was Vice President of Turnberry Isle Club, Miami Florida. He then went on to become the General Manager of The Cricket Club, The Williams Island Club, and The Jockey Club. In 1987, Ron was the Director of Club Operations for Fisher Island Club, where he remained for many years. He was responsible for the development, operations, and management of these clubs. He and his wife, Eve Edwards, owned Ristorante Il Tulipano, an award-winning restaurant, selected as one of the top 10 Italian restaurants in the United States by Wine Spectator Magazine. Ron was admired and respected by all who knew him and was a true gentleman. He leaves his beloved wife of 30 years, Eve, adored daughter, Elizabeth Stevens, four loved stepchildren, and seven cherished grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by us all. Private family service was held. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach. A guest book is available at

WAYNE, RONALD a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Ron was born in New York City on March 14, 1932, to Pauline and William Weinstein. He graduated from Samuel Tilden High School and Brooklyn College. He started his television career as a Page at NBC and went on to become the Production Unit Manager of various T.V. shows, including the Tic Tac Toe Game Show, Today is Ours, Chevrolet Hour and the 21 Show. After leaving NBC, he became the Associate Producer of The Kate Smith Show and Once Upon a Christmas Time. He was also the Producer of the Jackie Gleason Show, broadcast live from Miami every Saturday night, The Away We Go series, The New Howdy Doody Show, The Dom DeLuise Show and several others. Ron was also the Program Director of the Gusman Cultural Center and Temple Emanu-El. In 1978, Ron was Vice President of Turnberry Isle Club, Miami Florida. He then went on to become the General Manager of The Cricket Club, The Williams Island Club, and The Jockey Club. In 1987, Ron was the Director of Club Operations for Fisher Island Club, where he remained for many years. He was responsible for the development, operations, and management of these clubs. He and his wife, Eve Edwards, owned Ristorante Il Tulipano, an award-winning restaurant, selected as one of the top 10 Italian restaurants in the United States by Wine Spectator Magazine. Ron was admired and respected by all who knew him and was a true gentleman. He leaves his beloved wife of 30 years, Eve, adored daughter, Elizabeth Stevens, four loved stepchildren, and seven cherished grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by us all. Private family service was held. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close