Ronald "Ron" Werner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Ron" Werner.
Service Information
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL
33024
(954)-963-2400
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WERNER, RONALD "RON" Passed away peacefully at his home in Pembroke Pines, on Friday, May 3rd, with his loving wife, Elizabeth, at his side. He is survived by his children Erika Green of Amsterdam, NY & his son, Jonas Werner of Freeport, ME. Ron has 5 lovely grand-children: Hunter, Eva, Julian, Riley & Ella. Ron is also survived by the 1,000's of people whose lives he touched throughout his career working tirelessly for Miami-Dade County Social Services. A memorial service will be held Monday, May 6th, at 12:00 PM at Levitt Weinstein Beth David Memorial Chapel, 3201 N. 72nd Ave, Hollywood, FL 33024. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details