WERNER, RONALD "RON" Passed away peacefully at his home in Pembroke Pines, on Friday, May 3rd, with his loving wife, Elizabeth, at his side. He is survived by his children Erika Green of Amsterdam, NY & his son, Jonas Werner of Freeport, ME. Ron has 5 lovely grand-children: Hunter, Eva, Julian, Riley & Ella. Ron is also survived by the 1,000's of people whose lives he touched throughout his career working tirelessly for Miami-Dade County Social Services. A memorial service will be held Monday, May 6th, at 12:00 PM at Levitt Weinstein Beth David Memorial Chapel, 3201 N. 72nd Ave, Hollywood, FL 33024. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 5, 2019