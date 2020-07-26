Ronald Willard Scholer On July 15, 2020, Ronald Willard Scholer passed away peacefully and painlessly in the early hours of the morning. He was born on September 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Lindenhurst, Long Island. In 1955 he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Bolender, who remains his faithful and loving wife of 65 years. He is survived by his sister Dale, and predeceased by his three sisters Georgette, Ginny, Marilyn, brother Chuck and granddaughter Summer. He served in the Army from 1956 to 1958 doing his basic training at Ft. Dix and then stationed at Ft. Belvoir, VA. In 1960 Ron and Lois moved to Miami where they raised their five children. He was one of the founding members of the Perrine Khoury League and the Palmetto Optimists Football program where he coached and served as a commissioner for over 17 years. He was an avid UM fan as well as an enthusiastic supporter of the Dolphins, Panthers, Marlins and Heat. In 1974, he began his own construction company, Ronlo, Inc., which he turned into a highly successful business over a thirty-five year span. He was responsible for constructing the original I-95 expressway in Miami and one of the last surviving members of the survey crew that put in Shark Valley Road in the Everglades making him a permanent part of Florida Historical Almanac. Since he was young, he loved boating, fishing and being on the water. Years ago, Ron and Lois moved from Miami to Merritt Island, FL. and enjoyed splitting time between Florida and their home in Lake George, CO. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Lois, his five children, Peter, Valerie (Thomas) , Paul (Jeanine), Adam, Ellen (Keith), his eleven grandchildren Cody and Garrett (Peter), Jonathon, Charlotta, Patrick, Aimee (Val), Kelsey And Lindsey (Adam), Luke, Lauren, Alec (Ellen), and two great grandchildren Caleb and Evolette. Additionally, he will be missed by countless family, friends, business associates and all those who were fortunate enough to have met him. He was an exemplary husband, father, grandfather, friend, boss, coach, mentor and person. Quoting his youngest daughter Ellen "Dad was a good Father and a righteous man". In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
in Ron's name.