RICHARDSON, ROOSEVELT Jr. December 5, 1939- March 21, 2019 The Richardson family announces with great sadness the loss of our beloved Roosevelt Richardson, Jr. He was a Great Family Man, Ordained Minister of the Gospel, Professor Emeritus, Coach of Cross Country/Track and Field and Women's Basketball, Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi and Grambling State University Alumni Association, and a Committed Community Servant. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlie Ann; two daughters, Robena and Roanna; one brother, Herman; and a host of other relatives. We loved him in life and we will never forget him in death. Memorial Service Friday, March 29, 2019, 6 PM at Susie C. Holley Religious Center. Funeral Service Saturday March 30, 2019, 11:00 AM at Susie C. Holley Religious Center. Arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Services in Miami Gardens, FL.
Royal Funeral Service
17475 NW 27 Ave.
Carol City, FL 33056
305-625-6818
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 29, 2019