Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roosevelt Richardson Jr.. View Sign

RICHARDSON, ROOSEVELT Jr. December 5, 1939- March 21, 2019 The Richardson family announces with great sadness the loss of our beloved Roosevelt Richardson, Jr. He was a Great Family Man, Ordained Minister of the Gospel, Professor Emeritus, Coach of Cross Country/Track and Field and Women's Basketball, Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi and Grambling State University Alumni Association, and a Committed Community Servant. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlie Ann; two daughters, Robena and Roanna; one brother, Herman; and a host of other relatives. We loved him in life and we will never forget him in death. Memorial Service Friday, March 29, 2019, 6 PM at Susie C. Holley Religious Center. Funeral Service Saturday March 30, 2019, 11:00 AM at Susie C. Holley Religious Center. Arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Services in Miami Gardens, FL.

RICHARDSON, ROOSEVELT Jr. December 5, 1939- March 21, 2019 The Richardson family announces with great sadness the loss of our beloved Roosevelt Richardson, Jr. He was a Great Family Man, Ordained Minister of the Gospel, Professor Emeritus, Coach of Cross Country/Track and Field and Women's Basketball, Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi and Grambling State University Alumni Association, and a Committed Community Servant. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlie Ann; two daughters, Robena and Roanna; one brother, Herman; and a host of other relatives. We loved him in life and we will never forget him in death. Memorial Service Friday, March 29, 2019, 6 PM at Susie C. Holley Religious Center. Funeral Service Saturday March 30, 2019, 11:00 AM at Susie C. Holley Religious Center. Arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Services in Miami Gardens, FL. Funeral Home Royal Funeral Service

17475 NW 27 Ave.

Carol City , FL 33056

305-625-6818 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close