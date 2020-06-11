MARTINEZ, Rosa Gladys, born July 5, 1927, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Miami, Florida surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by three daughters, Maria Eugenia, Maria Cristina (Carlos) and Rosie (Phil); four grandchildren, Karina (Robert), Michael, David and Tim (Kelley); four great grandchildren, (Nicholas, Tiffany, Nola, Aaron), sister Josefina and nephews, Charles and Eduardo. She was preceded in death by her husband (Pedro Alfonso, d. 1989). Gladys was a brave and fearless woman having emigrated to the United States, with her three children, looking for freedom. She was a Eucharistic minister at St. Dominic Catholic Church. She was proud to have been a top Avon representative/seller in South Florida for 50 years. Gladys loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was an avid traveler, having visited many countries and states. She was ready to go anywhere, anytime. Her love of family, and her faith, were of primary importance in her life. Her family will miss her steadfast love and zest for life. Please consider honoring Gladys' memory with a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or La Liga Contra el Cancer.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.