Rosa Gladys Martinez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTINEZ, Rosa Gladys, born July 5, 1927, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Miami, Florida surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by three daughters, Maria Eugenia, Maria Cristina (Carlos) and Rosie (Phil); four grandchildren, Karina (Robert), Michael, David and Tim (Kelley); four great grandchildren, (Nicholas, Tiffany, Nola, Aaron), sister Josefina and nephews, Charles and Eduardo. She was preceded in death by her husband (Pedro Alfonso, d. 1989). Gladys was a brave and fearless woman having emigrated to the United States, with her three children, looking for freedom. She was a Eucharistic minister at St. Dominic Catholic Church. She was proud to have been a top Avon representative/seller in South Florida for 50 years. Gladys loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was an avid traveler, having visited many countries and states. She was ready to go anywhere, anytime. Her love of family, and her faith, were of primary importance in her life. Her family will miss her steadfast love and zest for life. Please consider honoring Gladys' memory with a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or La Liga Contra el Cancer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved