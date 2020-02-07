Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvira Rosa Lopez Rubio. View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South 11655 SW 117TH AVE Miami , FL 33186 (305)-238-3672 Wake 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Caballero Rivero Westchester 8200 Bird Road Miami , FL View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Brendan Catholic Church 8725 SW 32 Street Miami , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elvira Rosa Lopez Rubio of Ocala, FL - 93 May 20, 1926 to February 3, 2020. Died peacefully of natural causes surrounded by her family. Daughter of Aparicia Guzmán and Jesús López - Bogota, Colombia. She is survived by her husband of 65+ years, Marco Tulio Rubio and her 4 children, 3 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Son - Mark Anthony Rubio and his wife, Solliette and grandson, Giann and wife, Christina and grandaughter, Sashienne. Daughter - Essie Marie Kosmerl and husband, Charles and grandson Chris Gornell and wife, Renae and three great grandchildren - Colter, Wyler and Palmer Gornell. Daughter - Martha Janet Rubio Homan and husband, Dennis, and Daughter, Ilene Patricia Rubio Ritter and husband, David. A true Angel with an immense Catholic faith. A wonderful daughter, sister, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who filled her family's life with her wisdom, charm, elegance, and grace. She always knew just what to say and do, and her smile will live in our hearts forever. We will miss you eternally and know you are in Heaven protecting all of us and guiding us with your radiant light. May God and the Virgin Mary bless you always and care for you. Rest in peace our Beautiful Queen. A wake service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Caballero Rivero Westchester located at 8200 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33155. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Brendan Catholic Church located at 8725 SW 32 Street Miami, FL. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Park South located at 11655 SW 117 Avenue, Miami, FL 33186.

