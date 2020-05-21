Rosalie E. Pudwill Field Keys
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 16, Rosalie Elizabeth Pudwill Field Keys, 91, passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her sisters (Lauretta, Martha, & Mary), her brother (Joseph), her sons (Robert (Karen), John (Theresa), & Paul (Carol) Field), her stepsons (James, Daniel, & Thomas Keys), & her grandchildren. May 21st viewing @ Caballero Rivero Funeral Home, 6-8 p.m; May 22nd Mass @ St. Rose of Lima @ 11 a.m. Online guestbook: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/north-miami-fl/rosalie-keys-9184919.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Caballero Rivero Southern
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caballero Rivero Southern
15011 West Dixie Highway
North Miami, FL 33181
3059406304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved