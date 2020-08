Or Copy this URL to Share

Born June 26, 1928, to Harry and Alice Einhorn, Mickey, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Mickey is survived by her sister Louise Soowal (Einhorn), daughter Dale (Robert), son Robert (Shannon), and four grandchildren, Sara (Matt), Gracie, Jake, and Claire. She is preceded in passing by her loving daughter, Ellen and adoring husband, Phil. The private grave side funeral service will be held on at Mount Nebo.



