SPARKS, Rose B. of Boca Raton, FL passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 93. Rose was born in Bellevue, Kentucky and moved to Miami, Florida in 1953. She retired after 23 years in the library at Florida International University. Rose was married to John Sparks Sr. (deceased) for 59 years. She is survived by her children Barbara Sparks-McGlinchy (John, dec.) and John Sparks Jr. (Joan), grandchildren Shawn McGlinchy (Laura), John Thursby (Staci), April McGlinchy-Wall (Doug), Kelly Sparks and Sara Sparks; and 8 great-grandchildren. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 31; 9:30 AM, at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 370 SW 3rd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Donations in Rose's name may be made to Camillus House (Camillus.org, select Memorial), St. Joan of Arc Parish (stjoan.org), or Save the Children (savethechildren.org).
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 18, 2019