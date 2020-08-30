Rose Bieler

BIELER, Rose We lost our Rose on Aug 24 after 96 years but the petals on this beautiful flower will never fade from our minds. Pre deceased by Bernie her husband of 55 yrs in 2001 and survived by her daughter Dianne and son Bill, granddaughter Chelsea and Brother-in-Law Arthur (Gloria) . She was the bright light of the family. "Mom said it was alright" was one of our favorite sayings. She cooked for the family back when the family all sat down for dinner at the same table and there were no cell phones to turn off. She played golf, mahjong, canasta and Pan with her group of ladies. When asked how she did at the card games she once replied "I was the big winner - $12" Members of Bayshore, Kings Bay, Westview and Williams Island she enjoyed the life that Bernie worked so hard to provide to his Rose. She donated to charities on a regular basis. In fact she donated every time they sent her an envelope asking her to donate. She spent the last few years in Atlanta living with her daughter. And with help from her granddaughter and Eva she had the best care anyone could have. She was a kind and compassionate soul with a big heart. To know her was to like her. Services were held 8/27.



