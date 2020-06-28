Rose Granoff Perrin
PERRIN, Rose Granoff Remarkable Miami real estate business entrepreneur, Rose Perrin, passed May 23, 2020. Also known by Bunny, she was born in March 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to parents Ben and Helen Granoff. She was married 59 years to Arthur Perrin, who predeceased her in March 2020. She is survived by her sons Jon (wife Julie) and David (wife Lauren), grandchildren Jessica, Ethan, Isaac, Myles, and Madison Perrin, and brother Edward Granoff (Barbara). She graduated from the University of Miami and Florida International University. After a career teaching biology at Southwest Miami High she found her entrepreneurial spirit and became the founding member of FPG Group, Inc, as a developer and builder of warehouse condominiums. Rose was a devoted wife and mother. She loved family, the ocean, and was a conservationist and philanthropist, but most of all a believer in a strong family unit.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
