Mendoza, Rose J. beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 at the age of 97 in her home in Pinecrest, Florida. Her parents, Leia Mandanucci and Frank Ficarra immigrated to Ellis Island in 1920 from Italy. They settled in Bronx, New York where Rose was born on February 19, 1923. She married Ray Glasco in 1942 in N.Y. and they moved to Miami, Florida in 1956. They had three children. Rose worked as a legal secretary from the age of 16 until she retired at 79. Also, she enjoyed a part-time job as a nightclub singer at the Tepee Club in the early 1960's under the name of Joni Sands. That is where she met John Lawrence Mendoza, aka Larry and they married in 1965. They lived a great life together. She enjoyed pleasing others by shopping, cooking and baking. She lived a healthy life and was loved by many. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Fanton (Ray) of Wilson N.C., Gary Glasco (Rose) of Vero Beach FL, and Dale Glasco (Lee) of Miami FL. Grandchildren, Brett Lewis (Beth), Kelly Lewis. Great grandchildren, Trent Trader, Hunter Lewis (Georgianna), Skyler Lewis (Carla), and Daniel Lewis of N.C. Great niece, Rosemary Zore of Naples FL and extended family, Natalie, Jacqueline, and Emily Loos of Miami, FL. She is predeceased by her husband, Larry Mendoza (2010), sister, Marie Zore (1998), nephew, Robert Zore (1983) and niece, Joan Magro (1975). Rose was an animal lover and supported the ASPCA. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

