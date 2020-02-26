Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary (Jamiel) Falugo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Falugo, Rose Mary (Jamiel), the beloved wife of Charles J. (Jay) Falugo, Jr. for 68 years, passed away February 7, 2020 at the age of 92.Rose was a much beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her wisdom, her advice, her generosity, and her love will be missed. Rose was born in Bristol, Rhode Island on January 7, 1928. She had nine sisters and three brothers, and is survived by three of those sisters Evelyn Keener, Lucy Paulson and Catherine Hansson. Rose is also survived by her children: Charles (Mandy) Falugo, Jean Bellm, Mark Falugo and Jayne Falugo. Her son Buddy died in 2006. Rose also has nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great- great-grandchildren. Rose graduated from Pembroke College, which later merged with Brown University, in 1949. She married Jay March 25th, 1951.Rose volunteered for many groups over the years. She was the sole woman on the Bristol RI original town charter commission. She organized her Bristol High School annual reunions, was very active in AAUW and a past president of The League of Women Voters. There will be a funeral Mass at Villa Maria Nursing Center, 1050 NE 125 Street, North Miami, FL at 3:30 Thursday February 27th.

