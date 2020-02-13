Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Gavagni. View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Southern 15011 West Dixie Highway North Miami , FL 33181 (305)-940-6304 Send Flowers Obituary

Gavagni, Rosemary, 78, born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Jan. 22, 1942 to mother Mary and father John McCormack flew away to heaven on Feb. 4,2020 peacefully from her bed while asleep in her home with her devouted husband Robert Lee Gavagni by her side. She was known also by Rose to family and friends not only because it was part of her name and for her beauty but for the beauty she radiated to all who came in contact with her. She was the oldest of five children: two brothers John (Jack/deceased) and Paul, and two sisters Carol and Diane. She grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and moved with her family to Miami in 1954. She attended Allapatah Elementary and graduated from Miami Jackson Senior High with honors and was a member of The Future Business Leaders of America. She went to work at Southern Bell Phone Company as a phone operator which she later also did at Palm Springs General Hospital and Parkway Hospital. She met the love of her life Robert Lee Gavagni and was married in 1963. Their 1st child Robert Lee Gavagni was born in 1964. There 2nd child Kenneth Gavagni was born in 1968 and their last son Joseph Gavagni was born in 1977. She has a granddaughter Kristi-Rose and great granddaughter Kaili. She is survived by her devouted husband Robert, loving children Robert, Kenneth and Joseph. She was an avid bowler who bowled with her husband Bob in several leagues over the years where she won numerous trophies as League Champion and was named Miami Herald Bowler of the Week several times. She was a devouted mother and wife for almost 57 years who gave endlessly of herself to family and friends without hesitation. Her beautiful smile and loving personality brought joy and happiness to all who were blessed to have met her. My Mother lived by the Motto "SMILE ALWAYS" - and would write it exactly like that on all things for the last 56 years from lunchboxes, books, to greeting cards for family and friends. Mom we love you with all our hearts and souls and are truly blessed to have such a wonderful, loving presence as you in our lives! You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure loving you always forgetting you never! Viewing: Caballero Rivero Southern 15011 West Dixie Highway No. Miami, FL (305) 940-6304 Friday, Feb. 14th 6pm-11pm (8pm Prayer Service) Saturday, Feb. 15th 9am-11am Funeral Mass: Saturday, Feb. 15th 12:00 noon St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church 415 NE 105 Street Miami Shores Burial: After Church Service Caballero Rivero Southern Memorial Cemetery 15000 West Dixie Highway North Miami Beach

