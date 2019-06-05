Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemery Quintero. View Sign Service Information Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 (305)-667-2518 Send Flowers Obituary

QUINTERO, ROSMERY, passed away on Sunday, May 26 from injuries received in a car accident while vacationing in San Salvador, Bahamas. Rosmery was born September 9, 1971, in Bucaramanga, Colombia. She moved to Seattle, WA and later Miami, FL with her daughter Angie Paez where she lived for the past 14 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and soulmate. She also was a talented artist and devoted real estate professional. Rosmery had a passion for helping others, she worked with children with disabilities and supported her family in Colombia as best she could. She is survived by her soulmate and partner of 8 years Joe Abood; her daughter, Angie Paez; her grandson Lucas Bonnin; her mother Rosalbina Mantilla and father Ovidio Quintero; her brothers Yhonatan Quintero, Anderson Quintero, Ovidio Quintero, Gilmer Quintero and her nieces Diana Diaz and Silvia Diaz as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. She is pre- ceded in death by grandparents, Catalina Mantilla, Agapito Quintero, Ana Dolores Sanches and her sister Natalia Quintero. Visitation will be held at Stanfill Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6 at 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass will be celebrated at St. Hugh Catholic Church on Friday, June 7 at 10:00 AM, located at 3460 Royal Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the Rosmery Quintero Trust that is set up to be provided to her beloved grandson, Lucas Bonnin, college education, future endeavors, and remembrance of her love for him in her name. Rosmery was taken from us much too early. She will be remembered for the love and light she shared with everyone she encountered. For additional information, please see the Stanfill Funeral Homes website:

QUINTERO, ROSMERY, passed away on Sunday, May 26 from injuries received in a car accident while vacationing in San Salvador, Bahamas. Rosmery was born September 9, 1971, in Bucaramanga, Colombia. She moved to Seattle, WA and later Miami, FL with her daughter Angie Paez where she lived for the past 14 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and soulmate. She also was a talented artist and devoted real estate professional. Rosmery had a passion for helping others, she worked with children with disabilities and supported her family in Colombia as best she could. She is survived by her soulmate and partner of 8 years Joe Abood; her daughter, Angie Paez; her grandson Lucas Bonnin; her mother Rosalbina Mantilla and father Ovidio Quintero; her brothers Yhonatan Quintero, Anderson Quintero, Ovidio Quintero, Gilmer Quintero and her nieces Diana Diaz and Silvia Diaz as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. She is pre- ceded in death by grandparents, Catalina Mantilla, Agapito Quintero, Ana Dolores Sanches and her sister Natalia Quintero. Visitation will be held at Stanfill Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6 at 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass will be celebrated at St. Hugh Catholic Church on Friday, June 7 at 10:00 AM, located at 3460 Royal Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the Rosmery Quintero Trust that is set up to be provided to her beloved grandson, Lucas Bonnin, college education, future endeavors, and remembrance of her love for him in her name. Rosmery was taken from us much too early. She will be remembered for the love and light she shared with everyone she encountered. For additional information, please see the Stanfill Funeral Homes website: www.stanfillfh.com Published in the Miami Herald on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close