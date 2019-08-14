Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rossina Maria Dalla-Rizza Fernandez. View Sign Service Information Vior Funeral Home 291 NW 37 Ave Miami , FL 33125 (305)-643-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Fernandez, Rossina Maria Dalla-Rizza 73, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 after a bravely fought battle with lung cancer. A longtime resident of Miami, FL she recently moved to Winston-Salem, NC to be near immediate family. She is preceded in death by her mother. Maria Augustine Florez, her father Tranquillo Dalla Rizza and her husband of 44 years, Dr. Adolfo Zacarias Fernandez Sr. She is survived by her brother, Juan Dalla Rizza and his wife Dorothy, and by her son, Dr. Adolfo Z. Fernandez Jr. and his wife Andrea who were at her side through passing. She cherished her two grandchildren, Adolfo Zacarias III (Zach) and Stephanie Grace (Gracie). She loved spending time with her growing extended family including her nieces, Virginia Vich and Kristen Dalla Rizza and her nephews Robert and Ivan Vich, and Ryan Dalla Rizza as well as their spouses and children. Rosie immigrated from Havana, Cuba in 1962 then met the love of her life Adolfo while they both worked at the Miami Airport. She worked in the Airline industry her whole career, starting with National Airlines then working at Pan Am prior to her final employer, American Airlines. Rossina retired after over 15 years of service in human resources at American Airlines. She thoroughly enjoyed her role as a beloved Nana, spending many a weekend cheering her grandchildren on at baseball fields and horseshows. In addition to countless hours at her Church her interests included gardening, reading and caring for any stray animals that crossed her path. She touched so many lives; she will be missed by all who knew her. Plans to celebrate her life are as follows: Visitation for Friends and Family will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6-9pm at Vior Funeral Home, 291 NW 37th Avenue, Miami, FL 33125 followed by Mass, Friday, August 16, 2019, 9:30am at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 2987 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33125 with by a graveside prayer at the Mausoleum, Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North, 3260 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rossina's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Miami

