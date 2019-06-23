Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Samuel (Sam) Michels Jr.. View Sign Service Information GREGG L MASON FUNERAL HOME 10936 NE 6TH AVENUE Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

MICHELS, JR., ROY (Sam) SAMUEL Born in Pennsboro, West Virginia on February 11, 1932, passed away on June 20, 2019. After attending West Virginia University, he served his country during the Korean conflict as a US Naval Aviator. Afterwards, he completed his education and received a BA degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1957 as a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, postgrad., Ohio School of Banking, Ohio University, 1964, MA, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, 1968, Postgrad., American Institute of Banking, NY, NY., 1969. After a career in banking, he became Asst. Vice President with Thomson McKinnon Securities in 1977. After many acquisitions, the company became Wells Fargo Advisors. Sam retired as First Vice President after 32 years in 2009. Sam had a strong desire to serve in civic organizations. He was a committee chairman for the Boy Scouts of America, a 32nd degree Mason and Shriners, and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. In 1983 he joined and maintained his membership in the Kiwanis Club and served as a distinguished president and Lt. Governor. He was a founding member and trustee for the Lakeside Methodist Church in Lake Worth, FL and a member and deacon of the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church since 1980. Sam is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pamela, his son Samuel (Liderca), his granddaughter Gabriella, his sister Susan and his nieces: Vicki, Debbie, Vanessa, Missie and Chloe. There will be a viewing Wednesday, June 26 at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NE 6th Ave., Miami, from 6:00-8:00 pm. The funeral will be Thursday, June 27, at 11:00 am in the McArthur Chapel, Miami Shores Presbyterian Church. Burial will take place in West Union, West Virginia.

MICHELS, JR., ROY (Sam) SAMUEL Born in Pennsboro, West Virginia on February 11, 1932, passed away on June 20, 2019. After attending West Virginia University, he served his country during the Korean conflict as a US Naval Aviator. Afterwards, he completed his education and received a BA degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1957 as a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, postgrad., Ohio School of Banking, Ohio University, 1964, MA, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, 1968, Postgrad., American Institute of Banking, NY, NY., 1969. After a career in banking, he became Asst. Vice President with Thomson McKinnon Securities in 1977. After many acquisitions, the company became Wells Fargo Advisors. Sam retired as First Vice President after 32 years in 2009. Sam had a strong desire to serve in civic organizations. He was a committee chairman for the Boy Scouts of America, a 32nd degree Mason and Shriners, and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. In 1983 he joined and maintained his membership in the Kiwanis Club and served as a distinguished president and Lt. Governor. He was a founding member and trustee for the Lakeside Methodist Church in Lake Worth, FL and a member and deacon of the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church since 1980. Sam is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pamela, his son Samuel (Liderca), his granddaughter Gabriella, his sister Susan and his nieces: Vicki, Debbie, Vanessa, Missie and Chloe. There will be a viewing Wednesday, June 26 at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NE 6th Ave., Miami, from 6:00-8:00 pm. The funeral will be Thursday, June 27, at 11:00 am in the McArthur Chapel, Miami Shores Presbyterian Church. Burial will take place in West Union, West Virginia. Published in the Miami Herald on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close