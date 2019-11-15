(Chung)Lee, Ruby Veronica late of Consolidated Insurance Brokers (Kingston, Jamaica) peacefully passed away Tues, Nov 5, 2019 in Miami, Florida following a courageous and noble 7 1/2 year fight with lung cancer. She was born May 13, 1946, in Portland, Jamaica and is predeceased by parents William Chung and Dorothy (Chin), son Patrick Lee, and brother Hubert. Ruby is survived by loving husband Sylbert Lee; daughter Tricia Lee Golomb (Eric Golomb); grandchildren McKinley Timm, and Zoe and Zachary Golomb; siblings Violet Heckford, Cyril, Beverly, Pauline Herdsman, Sonia Dock, Marcelle, George, Gary, and Richard; and beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing on Tues, Nov 19, 3 p.m. 7 p.m. at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn Park South. Funeral service Wed, Nov 20, 10 a.m. at St. Luke the Physician Episcopal Church followed by Interment at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn Park South. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to St. Luke the Physician Episcopal Church, 12355 SW 104 Street, Miami, FL 33186.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 15, 2019