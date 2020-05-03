Russell Kolker Roger
Roger Russell Kolker On Monday, April 20, 2020, Roger Russell Kolker, age 90, of Broadmead Retirement Community in Hunt Valley, M.D., formerly of Key Colony Beach. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. Roger had two careers he retired as President and CEO for Monumental Life Insurance in Baltimore, MD, and retired again as Principal owner of The Kolker Consultancy at the age of 83. Predeceased by his wife Suzanne Chaddock Kolker. He was a devoted father of Roger R. Kolker Jr. (Rosemarie) of Fairport, NY, Karolyn C. Kolker of Solana Beach, CA., and Sara K. Morgan (Frank) of Chapel Hill, NC; grandfather of Kathryn K. Miller (Christopher), Roger R. Kolker III (Erica), and Helen G. Morgan, and great-grandfather to Blakely Miller. A private memorial for the family is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity or to the West Point Association of Graduates. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 3, 2020.
