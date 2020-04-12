Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Nansen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NANSEN, RUSSELL, 91 died peacefully at home April 2, 2020. He is survived by Gail Caines Nansen, love of his life and caregiver. A travel executive and consultant, advocate for ethical tourism, he published limited edition works of Albert Camus, Shaw, and Miller. He was also a community activist, and master gardener. Enjoying a 21 year career with Royal Caribbean Cruises, he was one of their first sales representatives. Before his retirement in 1991 Nansen was District Sales Manager for Miami-Dade County where he has lived since 1969. A member of the Institute of Certified Travel Agents (ICTA), he received the "Certified Travel Counselor" designation in 1986, along with a "Destination Specialist" on the Caribbean in 1990. For over 20 years he has served on the board of directors of the South Florida chapter of the Caribbean Tourism Organization. Nansen has been a tireless advocate for responsible tourism and was a regular contributor to CONTOURS, the journal of the Ecumenical Coalition on Third World Tourism, in Geneva, Switzerland. Holding a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Roosevelt University in Chicago, he received a number of awards for his visionary business concepts and community activism. Mayor Horace G. Feliu proclaimed "Russell F. Nansen Day" on February 2, 2010 in the City of South Miami for serving countless hours as the Chairman of the Commission for Senior Citizens. He served on the Advisory Council of the "Alliance for Aging" which included the annual "Positive Living Awards" dinner, where seniors were recognized for their contributions to the community. He was also instrumental in the City of South Miami becoming one of the "Communities for a Lifetime" designated by the Florida Dept. of Elder affairs in 2007. Using his retirement years to teach Greco-Roman Antiquities at the Lowe Art Museum, and a Docent at Viscaya Museum and Gardens, he participated in training Medical students for the U of M Miller School of Medicine. A member of Christ of King Lutheran Church. Originally from Minneapolis, Russell is survived by his loving wife Gail Nansen, three children, Ronald F. Knutson, Karla Thibault, Bryn Anderson, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and stepson Bill Avery. Also, surviving are nieces Ruth Scheuneman, Caroline Eggert, his close cousin Robert and Vivian Radintz, all of Minnesota. We will all miss his smile and wit. Private grave side services to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements provided by Sanfill Funeral Home.

NANSEN, RUSSELL, 91 died peacefully at home April 2, 2020. He is survived by Gail Caines Nansen, love of his life and caregiver. A travel executive and consultant, advocate for ethical tourism, he published limited edition works of Albert Camus, Shaw, and Miller. He was also a community activist, and master gardener. Enjoying a 21 year career with Royal Caribbean Cruises, he was one of their first sales representatives. Before his retirement in 1991 Nansen was District Sales Manager for Miami-Dade County where he has lived since 1969. A member of the Institute of Certified Travel Agents (ICTA), he received the "Certified Travel Counselor" designation in 1986, along with a "Destination Specialist" on the Caribbean in 1990. For over 20 years he has served on the board of directors of the South Florida chapter of the Caribbean Tourism Organization. Nansen has been a tireless advocate for responsible tourism and was a regular contributor to CONTOURS, the journal of the Ecumenical Coalition on Third World Tourism, in Geneva, Switzerland. Holding a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Roosevelt University in Chicago, he received a number of awards for his visionary business concepts and community activism. Mayor Horace G. Feliu proclaimed "Russell F. Nansen Day" on February 2, 2010 in the City of South Miami for serving countless hours as the Chairman of the Commission for Senior Citizens. He served on the Advisory Council of the "Alliance for Aging" which included the annual "Positive Living Awards" dinner, where seniors were recognized for their contributions to the community. He was also instrumental in the City of South Miami becoming one of the "Communities for a Lifetime" designated by the Florida Dept. of Elder affairs in 2007. Using his retirement years to teach Greco-Roman Antiquities at the Lowe Art Museum, and a Docent at Viscaya Museum and Gardens, he participated in training Medical students for the U of M Miller School of Medicine. A member of Christ of King Lutheran Church. Originally from Minneapolis, Russell is survived by his loving wife Gail Nansen, three children, Ronald F. Knutson, Karla Thibault, Bryn Anderson, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and stepson Bill Avery. Also, surviving are nieces Ruth Scheuneman, Caroline Eggert, his close cousin Robert and Vivian Radintz, all of Minnesota. We will all miss his smile and wit. Private grave side services to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements provided by Sanfill Funeral Home. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close