Rusty Gerson (Stein) 12/17/1930 1/1/2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of our mother, Rusty Gerson, who died peacefully as the new year began. Rusty lived a full life surrounded by her loving daughters, "The Stein Girls", Leslie Cassel, Aimee Fried (Richard), Wendy Turner (Lance) & Cathy Rubenstein (Rick). She was Grandma to Michael Cassel (Hillary), Barry Turner (Amy), Aaron Turner, Rachel Wexler (Ronnie) and Sarah Stubins; and Gigi to Shepard Cassel, Theo Wexler, Ava Wexler and Jackson Turner. She will be loved and missed all the days of our lives. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Rusty's memory, her favorites were Operation Smile and the Children's Bereavement Center.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 3, 2020