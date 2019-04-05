JONES, RUTH ANN 85, of Columbus, passed away March 31, 2019. Ruth was born in Newark Ohio on June 1, 1933, to Ferdinand and Berta (Huber) Denz. Her Catholic faith taught her acceptance and abiding love for everyone. Ruth retired after a long career with the Federal Reserve Bank in Columbus and then in Miami. Ruth spent countless hours volunteering and touching the lives of all of those she met. Ruth will be deeply missed by her; children Kim Jones, Stephanie Jones, Brian (Margaret) Jones, Eric (Sheryl) Jones, Debbie (Bill) Foley, Doug (Elizabeth) Jones; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers Walter Denz, David Denz along with many other family and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Cindy Mowery and her sister Esther Ghiloni. A celebration of life will be held on June 1st in Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann Jones.
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2019