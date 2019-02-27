Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Bertha Reed. View Sign

Ruth Bertha Reed, longtime resident of Miami, FL passed away at her home on the morning of February 22, 2019 at the age of 96. Throughout her life, Ruth was a loving wife to her late husband, Edwin "Win" Reed, as well as a caring mother to her two children, Skip Reed and the late Randy Reed Sr. Ruth also cherished her grandchildren, Randy Jr., Eddie and the late Kimberly and John and all of her great grandchildren dearly. In addition to her direct family, Ruth had a number of close friends who she treasured like family nonetheless. During her career, Ruth worked as a successful real estate agent for Keyes Realty, where she worked for many years. Ruth was an avid traveler, venturing to many different countries across the world well into her 80s. While at home, Ruth enjoyed spending time with her pets and doing yard work. Ruth had a welcoming and warm smile, constantly enjoying her life to its fullest extent. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. For those who wish to celebrate Ruth's life, a ceremony for family and friends will be held at Caballero Rivero Southern Funeral Home, 15011 W. Dixie Hwy. time and date to be announced.

Ruth Bertha Reed, longtime resident of Miami, FL passed away at her home on the morning of February 22, 2019 at the age of 96. Throughout her life, Ruth was a loving wife to her late husband, Edwin "Win" Reed, as well as a caring mother to her two children, Skip Reed and the late Randy Reed Sr. Ruth also cherished her grandchildren, Randy Jr., Eddie and the late Kimberly and John and all of her great grandchildren dearly. In addition to her direct family, Ruth had a number of close friends who she treasured like family nonetheless. During her career, Ruth worked as a successful real estate agent for Keyes Realty, where she worked for many years. Ruth was an avid traveler, venturing to many different countries across the world well into her 80s. While at home, Ruth enjoyed spending time with her pets and doing yard work. Ruth had a welcoming and warm smile, constantly enjoying her life to its fullest extent. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. For those who wish to celebrate Ruth's life, a ceremony for family and friends will be held at Caballero Rivero Southern Funeral Home, 15011 W. Dixie Hwy. time and date to be announced. Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close