Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Helen (Sweig) Stoner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STONER, RUTH HELEN (NEE SWEIG) Was born in Plainville, Connec-ticut October 11, 1925 to Molly (Goldberg) (born in Philadelphia) and Samuel Sweig (born in Russia). One of eight children, she was raised on a dairy farm and had fond memories of milking cows and being served tablespoons of fresh butter early mornings before grade school. Ruth graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1950. She was married to Melvin Stoner for 17 years. They moved to Hartford, Connecticut and had four children: Charlton, Nancy Lynn, Lizabeth Ann and Jonathan Marc. By her own measure, Ruth's greatest accomplishment was raising good citizens. Ruth moved to Key Biscayne, Florida in 1981. For nearly 30 years, Ruth worked as the office manager of Stoner Bros. Automotive Corp. Ruth loved living on Key Biscayne. She was an avid reader. She walked daily and took classes in yoga and aerobics. She made weekly bicycle pilgrimages over the bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway until well into her 80s. Ruth's greatest love was her family. When told she was loved, Ruth's quick and heartfelt response was always, "Love you more." Ruth died April 2, 2020. She is survived by her sisters, Claire Goodwin and Marvis Bogatz, her children, Charlton and Donna Stoner, Nancy Stoner and Joseph Downs III, Lizabeth Stoner, and Marc and Katherine Stoner, her grandchildren, Nellie Rose Stoner, Justin Stoner Miller and Amanda Allen, Joshua Stoner and Jennifer Leesfield Stoner, Jeffrey Stoner Miller, Dina Stoner, Ben and Emily Stoner, Alex Stoner, her step-grandchildren, Joseph IV and Erica Downs, and Michael Downs, and her great grandchildren, Michael Leesfield Stoner, Jules Harlow Stoner, Jessie Mia Stoner, Dylan Michael Stoner and Caroline Lily Downs. A private funeral will be held and a memorial service will be announced at a future date.

STONER, RUTH HELEN (NEE SWEIG) Was born in Plainville, Connec-ticut October 11, 1925 to Molly (Goldberg) (born in Philadelphia) and Samuel Sweig (born in Russia). One of eight children, she was raised on a dairy farm and had fond memories of milking cows and being served tablespoons of fresh butter early mornings before grade school. Ruth graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1950. She was married to Melvin Stoner for 17 years. They moved to Hartford, Connecticut and had four children: Charlton, Nancy Lynn, Lizabeth Ann and Jonathan Marc. By her own measure, Ruth's greatest accomplishment was raising good citizens. Ruth moved to Key Biscayne, Florida in 1981. For nearly 30 years, Ruth worked as the office manager of Stoner Bros. Automotive Corp. Ruth loved living on Key Biscayne. She was an avid reader. She walked daily and took classes in yoga and aerobics. She made weekly bicycle pilgrimages over the bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway until well into her 80s. Ruth's greatest love was her family. When told she was loved, Ruth's quick and heartfelt response was always, "Love you more." Ruth died April 2, 2020. She is survived by her sisters, Claire Goodwin and Marvis Bogatz, her children, Charlton and Donna Stoner, Nancy Stoner and Joseph Downs III, Lizabeth Stoner, and Marc and Katherine Stoner, her grandchildren, Nellie Rose Stoner, Justin Stoner Miller and Amanda Allen, Joshua Stoner and Jennifer Leesfield Stoner, Jeffrey Stoner Miller, Dina Stoner, Ben and Emily Stoner, Alex Stoner, her step-grandchildren, Joseph IV and Erica Downs, and Michael Downs, and her great grandchildren, Michael Leesfield Stoner, Jules Harlow Stoner, Jessie Mia Stoner, Dylan Michael Stoner and Caroline Lily Downs. A private funeral will be held and a memorial service will be announced at a future date. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close