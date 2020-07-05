DICKMAN, RUTH ROWLAND 1-30-1926 to 6-26-2020 Died peacefully in her home with family members at her side at the age of 94. Ruth was a force to be reckoned with wherever she appeared, in her many roles as family member, lifelong teacher, original women's rights defender, dedicated Unitarian Universalist, and tireless pioneering advocate for the mentally ill. Her activism in social causes and her love for music, poetry, and conver-sation will be carried on in life through her children and grandchildren, as well as those who remember her. Ruth is survived by her children: Lisa Dickman McNamara (Steve Altom), Amy Grace Dickman (Nicholas Komow), Walter Rowland Dickman (Lucrecia Berzanski), Victoria Anne Dickman (David Steinberg) and her three grandsons: Brendan Robert McNamara, Adam Michael Dickman, John Rowland Steinberg, as well as her sister Nancy Rowland Coe (John Coe). She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Robert Dickman. No services will be held at her own request. Donations in her memory can be made to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill -- Nami of Miami at namimiami.org
