SHOULOV, RUTH SCHNEIDER, of Aventura, FL formerly of Tel Aviv, Israel passed away September 23, 2019. Loving mother of Ronit (Michael) Goldenberg and Orli (Jason) Rudolph; dear sister of the late Michael (Sandra) Schneider and Sari Shamir; cherished grandmother of Mya, Neela, and Noah; adored aunt of Mark Schneider, Chuck Schneider, and Esther Shamir. She also leaves her fur babies to cherish her memory, Tinkerbell and Lucky. Chapel service 11:30 am Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert Memorial Chapel, 18840 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach, FL 33180 (305) 932-2700. Interment to follow at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
